BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Middleton Park in Oak Island is getting more playground equipment for kids to enjoy this summer.

The parks and recreation department says a new ADA pirate ship playground is being installed this week.

Photos were recently shared by the department of the progress.

It was made possible through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant.

The park is located at 4610 E Dolphin Drive.