PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Eric McVey of Hampstead tried his luck on a CA$H PLU$ ticket and won a $200,000 top prize.

McVey purchased his winning $5 ticket from the Hampstead Country Store on U.S. Highway 17 South in Hampstead.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

CA$H PLU$ launched in March with six top prizes of $200,000. Two remain to be won.