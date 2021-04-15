Rep. Cawthorn wants to make border wall a national monument

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — A GOP lawmaker wants the US southern border wall to be a symbol of the United States.

Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has introduced the so-called “Donument Act.”

If passed, the bill would make the wall at the US border with Mexico a national monument, meaning it could not be altered.

The North Carolina Republican says the bill would protect the wall, but it has not been finished.

The Defense Department paused construction in January after President Joe Biden signed an executive order.

Roughly 453 miles were completed before former President Donald Trump left office. The US Mexican border stretches more than 1,900 miles.