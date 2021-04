SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — Southport fire crews are currently responding to an early morning structure fire.

Fire crews responded between 5:00- 5:30 a.m. to a fire near Bethel Rd.

The Southport Fire Department says that arriving crews found a fully inflamed workshop behind a residence.

There are no injuries reported but there’s some minor exposure damage to nearby boat shed.