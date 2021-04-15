US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and announcing a new round of sanctions against Russia.

The moves are in response to interference in last year’s presidential election as well as the hacking last year of federal government agencies.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. for the first time explicitly linked that intrusion to a Russian intelligence service.

The sanctions, foreshadowed for weeks by the administration, are the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach.