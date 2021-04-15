WATCH: Seven rehabbed sea turtles released back into the ocean at Sunset Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several sea turtles returned home on Thursday after being rehabbed at a Pender County facility.

Staff and volunteers with the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City traveled to Sunset Beach for their first turtle release of the year.

Why did they travel from Topsail Island to southern Brunswick County? There is a warm water surge coming up from South Carolina, making it ideal conditions for releasing turtles in the Sunset Beach area.

Seven turtles, one was a green and the others were loggerheads, were released back into the water. Each of which was rescued in various locations along the East Coast. Most of them were taken into the sea turtle hospital after being cold-stunned over the winter.

You can watch the turtle release below: