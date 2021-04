WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington food truck has announced some grate news for cheese lovers.

CheeseSmith, known for its gourmet grill cheese sandwiches and garlic parmesan fries, is opening a brick-and-mortar location this summer.

The restaurant will be located at 624 S. 17th Street in the Cargo District.

They are set to open in early June.

CheeseSmith appeared on the Cooking Channel in 2019.