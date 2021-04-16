2 transgender women killed days apart in separate Charlotte hotels

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are urging the community to be on alert after two similar murders involving transgender sex workers just 11 days apart.

On Thursday, CMPD detectives said the two recent murders of transgender women happened in hotel rooms. They said the homicides are similar but are not sure yet if they are connected.

- Advertisement -

Police said 29-year-old Jaida Peterson was killed on Easter Sunday. She was found dead at the Quality Inn hotel on Queen City Drive in west Charlotte. It is still unclear how she died.