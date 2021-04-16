Boil water advisory planned Tuesday for parts of Greenville Avenue

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory for part of Greenville Avenue and surrounding streets starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.

According to a press release, the following addresses will be impacted: 112 to 260 Greenville Ave.; the 200 to 300 blocks of Myrtle Avenue; all of Covenant Lane; all of White Avenue; all of Bethea Lane; all of Dellpar Lane; all of McCulloch Lane; all of Dupree Drive; and all of Gaddy Drive.

About 150 customers will be impacted. The advisory will remain in place while crews offset a CFPUA water main to accommodate new stormwater piping in the area.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.