Charters of Freedom monument unveiled at the Brunswick County Courthouse

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to see the founding documents of the United States, you now have the chance to in Bolivia.

Life-size bronze replicas of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights were unveiled this morning at the Brunswick County Courthouse.

“Come down and be a part of history,” Foundation Forward founder Vance Patterson said. “These are historic documents. This is an historic setting that’s going to be here, like I said, for the next 300 to 500 years.”

The monument is years in the making, and is already having a big impact on those in the community.

“Having these charters of freedom placed here on these honorable grounds where these words are upheld each day, makes me proud to be a citizen of these United States,” Brunswick County superintendent Jerry Oates said. “But especially Brunswick County.”

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson says the historic documents are far more than just words on a page.

“The reason why your freedom has been protected, and the reason why you live in the greatest nation on earth is because we have founding documents that are based on God’s word,” Robinson said.

Robinson feels it’s important to fully appreciate the significance of the Charters of Freedom and the difference they have made and continue to make.

“When you leave here today, make sure you tell somebody about this place,” Robinson added. “Not only that, don’t make this the last time you visit. Come down here often. Renew your spirit and bring somebody with you and tell them about the good news. We don’t have to live in chaos, because we have a set of instructions that allow us to keep this constitution republic strong and free for many, many generations to come.”

There are also plans to add a time capsule to be opened in 2087, commemorating the 300th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.