Jackson atop NC Senate fundraising; Walker coffers also full

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidates have released their first campaign finance reports of the 2022 election cycle and Democrat Jeff Jackson substantially outraised former GOP Rep. Mark Walker in the latest fundraising period.

Jackson also brought in more than 11 times the money as Erica Smith, who lost a primary bid for the Senate in 2020.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory got in the race this week, and a potential bid from current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson could upend the GOP primary further.

The race for U.S. Senate will be among the costliest election campaigns in the midterms and could determine the balance of power in the chamber.

