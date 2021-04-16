Man accused of assaulting Carolina Beach police officer during traffic stop

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A traffic stop in Carolina Beach led to an arrest of a man who now faces several drug charges, police say.

Carolina Beach Police Department along with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Robert Bickford, 34, early Thursday morning. Police say he attempted to take off from officers but was caught.

- Advertisement -

CBPD says Bickford assaulted an officer, causing minor injuries, while trying to get away.

Authorities reportedly found 191 grams of meth and 86 grams of suspected acetyl fentanyl during a search.

As of Friday morning, he is in the New Hanover County jail under no bond.

Bickford is charged with trafficking meth and assault on a law enforcement officer, among other charges.