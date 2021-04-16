NC panel signs off on Duke Energy orders on rates, coal ash

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has signed off on orders involving Duke Energy’s two electric subsidiaries in the state over rate increase requests and how the company will pay to get rid of coal ash stored in the state.

The regulatory panel issued an order Friday involving Duke Energy Progress. A similar order involving Duke Energy Carolinas came out late last month.

- Advertisement -

The final rate increases haven’t been finalized. The orders also approved a settlement announced in January by Duke Energy, Attorney General Josh Stein and a conservation group over how coal ash clean-up costs would be divvied up.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)