New Hanover County Senior Resource Center welcomes back seniors

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center officially welcoming back seniors for in-person activities after being closed for more a year due to the pandemic.

The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center reopened on Monday and is operating at 50% capacity. Increased cleaning and social distancing measures are in place, and face masks be worn at all times, including during exercise classes or while using the fitness center.

“We have older adults that are coming to be able to participate in classes and activities, that are excited not only to be able to come back physically in the building, but also to interact with other individuals that maybe they haven’t seen in a while,” said Amber Smith, New Hanover County Senior Resource Center Director.

Senior participants glad the center has reopened, saying they missed taking fitness classes, playing games, and eating with friends.

“It’s wonderful, my first day back was yesterday and I had a good time. In fact, I won bingo 3 times,” said Sherma Svitzer, senior center visitor.

“Absolutely wonderful, absolutely wonderful. I’m in heaven,” said Vincent Quinones, senior center visitor. “I’ve been here 3 times already, yeah 3 times since it opened and yeah a lot of my old friends have been coming back.”

One senior shared that it’s a relief to return to the center, unable to socialize with many of his friends during the closure last year.

“It’s such a relief, such a relief, because we’ve just been shut up in our house, not able to do too much at all,” said Walt Davenport, senior center visitor.

At this time the New Hanover County Resource Center is asking seniors to reserve a spot for activities online, or over the phone.