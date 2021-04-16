New Hanover County, Wilmington receive $4.6M for Hurricane Isaias recovery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FEMA and the state of North Carolina have approved more than $4.6 million for the City of Wilmington and New Hanover county for debris removal costs from Hurricane Isaías last year.

According to a press release, the State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $3,239,775 to reimburse the City of Wilmington for debris removal costs from Hurricane Isaías. Funds for this project cover the county-wide removal of just over 220,000 cubic yards of hurricane-related debris. FEMA’s share for the projects is $2,429,831 and the state’s share is $809,943.

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,459,270 to reimburse New Hanover County for debris removal costs from Hurricane Isaías. Funds for this project cover the county-wide removal of just over 133,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 643 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, four trees and 482 hanging limbs. FEMA’s share for the projects is $1,094,452 and the state’s share is $364,817.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.