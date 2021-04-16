Residents in a Brunswick County neighborhood protest pool restrictions

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One local neighborhood is worried about access to community pools as swimming season begins. According to “Residents for a Better Brunswick Forest”, more than 100 people were at a meeting Wednesday, addressing concerns about the neighborhood pools capacities limited to no more than 20 people in the pools and 160 on deck.

The group says it is frustrated at not being allowed access to facilities residents are paying for, and want the pools to follow Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 204, allowing outdoor pools to open at 100% of fire code maximum.