‘The Fresh Market’ holds day one of national two-day hiring event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People looking for work got a chance to apply at ‘The Fresh Market’ today at a hiring event.

It was part of the company’s effort to bring in new employees at their 159 locations across the country, including the Wilmington location.

The company says it prides itself on a diverse and inclusive work environment and encourages anyone to apply.

Although turnout for the event was a bit slow organizers are hopeful more people will come out Saturday for day two of the hiring fair.