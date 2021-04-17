3 protesters arrested after Asheville disbands homeless camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three protesters have been arrested after a the city of Asheville disbanded a homeless camp on park grounds.

Asheville Assistant City Manager Cathy Ball said Friday night that the arrests occurred at a homeless camp at Aston Park.

Ball said the six homeless people who remained at the camp Friday accepted temporary shelter at a Red Roof Inn. But protesters had also set up camp at the park.

Ball said three protesters were arrested after blocking city workers’ attempts to remove the protesters’ tents.

Asheville is shutting down numerous homeless camps in the city where it has received reports of fighting and drug use.

The city said it is working to provide alternate shelter.