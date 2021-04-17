Durham protesters set fire outside city police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Protesters in Durham Friday night set a small fire outside the city’s police department headquarters and caused damage at some businesses downtown.

The group was protesting in part the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota earlier this week, according to a tweet by the group durham.burn, which says it is a “community of anarchist and abolitionist” group.

There appeared to be several dozen protesters who lit the fire around 8:45 p.m.

Some doors and windows at businesses were shattered by the protesters, which also included members of the group NC Born, according to a tweet by that organization.

Several businesses along Mangum Street had windows broken along with some graffiti spray-painted on the buildings.

Trash cans and barriers were thrown into businesses to break the glass.

