Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University is suing Jerry Falwell Jr.

The school is seeking millions in damages after an acrimonious breakup with its former leader last year.

- Advertisement -

The complaint filed Thursday alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.

In part, it says Falwell negotiated a lucrative 2019 employment agreement while withholding damaging information from the evangelical school about a personal scandal that would explode into public view the following year.

In a statement, Falwell said the lawsuit was full of “lies and half truths” and called it an attempt to defame him and discredit his record.