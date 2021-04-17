Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University is suing Jerry Falwell Jr.
The school is seeking millions in damages after an acrimonious breakup with its former leader last year.
The complaint filed Thursday alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and statutory conspiracy.
In part, it says Falwell negotiated a lucrative 2019 employment agreement while withholding damaging information from the evangelical school about a personal scandal that would explode into public view the following year.
In a statement, Falwell said the lawsuit was full of “lies and half truths” and called it an attempt to defame him and discredit his record.