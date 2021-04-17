NCDOT conducts its annual litter sweep in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The Plastic Ocean Project partnering with the city of Wilmington and NCDOT to clean up litter scattered along a busy roadside in the city on Saturday.

City leaders, state legislators, and volunteers with the Plastic Ocean Project conducted a litter sweep on an important gateway into the city of Wilmington, on North College Road.

The annual litter sweep is one of several NCDOT programs focused on litter reduction through public involvement, and this was Plastic Ocean Project’s first time partnering with the city of Wilmington and the NC Department of Transportation for a trash clean up.

“I think people are ready,” said Bonnie Monteleone, Plastic Ocean Project Executive Director. “They’re starting to really see how much trash is on the side of the road, and we’re all recognizing it, from our political leaders to our other non-profits. So, we’re all working together to help solve this problem, to make our city as beautiful as it really is.”

Last year, NCDOT conducted 3 litter removal cycles, removing a total of 49,800 pounds of litter from New Hanover County. The Plastic Ocean Project plans to plant a tree for every 25 pounds of trash collected from the Saturday litter sweep.