New amusement park in Myrtle Beach expected to open May 3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new, multimillion-dollar Myrtle Beach amusement park has a tropical theme with seven thrill rides, a bar and a restaurant.

The new park, called Funplex Myrtle Beach, sits right off North Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 15th avenues.

- Advertisement -

The park is tentatively scheduled to open May 3.

CEO Brian Williams said the rainy weather in February caused a slight delay in the construction process, but workers caught up on the lost time. “The rides are all up. You can probably see them. They still need to be hooked up electrically and finalized, but they are close, probably in the next week or two,” Williams said.

Williams gave an update on the amusement park’s restaurant and bar.

“We’ve got a roof on. We’ve got things moving along inside. We need all the kitchen equipment. We don’t have any equipment yet. We are still in construction phase,” Williams said.

Read more here.