NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a teenage girl who has gone missing.

Jasmine Sydney Ballard, 16, is 5′ and approximately 135 lbs. with brown eyes and short black hair.

- Advertisement -

She was last seen on Fri., Apr. 16, near 4826 Acres Drive.

Ballard attends Isaac Bear Early College.

If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.