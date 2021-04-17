Ontario retracts new restrictions that drew the ire of many

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s premier has retracted restrictions that banned playgrounds and allowed police to require anyone not at home to explain why they’re out and provide their address after a backlash from police forces, health officials and the public.

The pandemic restrictions imposed by Canada’s most populous province immediately ran into opposition on Saturday as police departments insisted they wouldn’t use new powers to randomly stop pedestrians or motorists and health experts complained the rules focus on outdoor activities rather than more dangerous indoor settings.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government announced Friday it was giving police authority to require anyone not at home to explain why they’re out and provide their address.