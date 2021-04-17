Pandemic good Samaritan faces hefty tax bill for his efforts

MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut middle school teacher who raised $41,000 to help hundreds of his struggling neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic is facing a potential tax bill of over $16,000.

Louis Goffinet, 27, of Mansfield began his charitable efforts by picking up groceries for elderly neighbors afraid to go shopping during the early days of the pandemic.

He would often spend his own money. He later organized two fundraisers on Facebook over a year.

The Hartford Courant reports he helped hundreds of families with groceries, rent money and holiday gifts.

Facebook warns that money generated from a fundraiser on the social medial platform may be taxable.