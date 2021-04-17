SpaceX picked for moonwalkers, on verge of 3rd crew launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has chosen SpaceX to build the lunar lander that will eventually put the first woman and person of color on the moon.

Friday’s announcement came just a few hours after SpaceX’s most international crew of astronauts arrived at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for a liftoff next week.

- Advertisement -

The two Americans, one French and one Japanese are scheduled to blast off for the International Space Station next Thursday, which is Earth Day.

This will be SpaceX’s third launch of astronauts in less than a year.