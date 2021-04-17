Store owner arrested after withholding video providing context of dog’s shooting

COLLETTESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The residents of Caldwell County and beyond were heartbroken to learn a beloved dog who served as a mascot of sorts for Betsey’s Ole Country Store had been shot.
Now, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is saying video was withheld from them that painted an accurate picture of what really happened.
Rocky the Rottweiler could often be seen lounging around the store, greeting customers. That changed March 28 after he was shot and killed outside the store.
“Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant? I don’t understand,” said Erica Penley, one of Rocky’s owners in a previous interview with WBTV’s Ron Lee.
Initial reports said Rocky was resting on the porch when he was killed.
Surveillance video later released showed the dog got up from the porch to check out a van that pulled up. A short time later, he’s seen running back, injured.