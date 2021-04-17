Town of Shallotte could pay more to buy water

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) — Shallotte residents and business could have to pay more for water under a proposal by Brunswick County.

If approved, many people will see an increase in their water bills beginning in January 2022, according to a post from the town linked on Facebook.

Brunswick County is building a reverse osmosis plant and expanding its treatment plant. To fund these capital improvements, the County has issued approximately $155 million in bonds.

In addition, the County has lost a large industrial user as well as customers to H2GO.

Shallotte bills water bi-monthly and has a rate system tiered by usage.

A town document estimates that a household or business who uses less than 6000 gallons the user will see their bi-monthly bill jump from $35.98 to $50.14.

For a popular restaurant that may use up to 15,000 gallons of water, the bi-monthly bill would increase from $88.74 to $124.15.

The Town of Shallotte has asked the Brunswick County Commissioners to look at ways to mitigate this increase, including increasing the capital recovery fee (paid by new construction) and considering phasing the increase in over at least a two-year period.

The town also says it will limit capital expenditures needed to maintain the Shallotte distribution system for this upcoming budget year in order to limit any additional increases to the water rate.

The town says they have joined with other municipalities in expressing their concerns to County Commissioners and are urging residents to contact the Brunswick County Commissioners or the County Manager.