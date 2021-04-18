European soccer split: elite clubs threaten breakaway league

LONDON (AP) — A group of elite clubs has split European soccer with plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition.

That drew an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA.

The moves to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona, the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan.

No German or French clubs have signed up.

The Super League plans were first leaked in January but have escalated into a greater threat to implement them on the eve of UEFA’s planned announcement of a new format for the Champions League.