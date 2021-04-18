Fort Fisher Aquarium holds annual 5K race in-person

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fort Fisher Aquarium hosting a “Race for the Planet” in-person and virtually, with more than 240 runners in attendance.

Last year, due to COVID-19 the aquarium held its annual 5K race virtually. Returning this year, the aquarium offering both virtual and in-person racing options to runners. The money received from the race will benefit aquarium’s Sustainability Committee’s “Green Mission” with its composting program, recycling efforts, and maintaining energy efficiency.

The aquarium’s director noting the timing of the race is significant.

“This is our 14th race in-person, here at the aquarium,” said Jessica O’Neill, Fort Fisher Aquarium Assisstant Special Events Coordinator. “We hold it in conjunction with Earth Day celebrations, to help promote our mission of appreciation and conservation of our marine environments.”

The race followed the CDC’s recommended COVID-19 guidelines. For those who missed the in-person race, the virtual run will be open to racers until April 25.