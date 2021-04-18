Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton, got married at 14 and went on to become the oldest living American with more than 120 great-great-grandchildren has died peacefully in her home.

Hester Ford was either 115 or 116 years old depending on which census report was accurate.

Either way, she was the oldest living American when she died Saturday in Charlotte, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Her family said she was a pillar whose life reflected the advancement of Black Americans over the last century.

She was born on a farm in Lancaster County, South Carolina, when Teddy Roosevelt was president.