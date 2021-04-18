Raleigh police declare ‘unlawful assembly’ of demonstrators downtown, make arrests

RALEIGH (WTVD) — After two days of peaceful demonstrations in downtown Raleigh, some protesters on Sunday night threw eggs at buildings, threw objects at police cars and damaged the windows of a retail store.

Sunday night’s demonstrations started with a vigil in Moore Square.

Raleigh’s gatherings have been in line with those near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The demonstrators have demanded justice for the families and police reform.

Tensions were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd.

Demonstrations on Friday and Saturday were peaceful and dispersed without incident.

But on Sunday night, Raleigh police declared “an unlawful assembly due to protestors damaging property and impeding the flow of traffic,” according to the department’s Twitter account.

