Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a tavern in southeastern Wisconsin.
Authorities say they have apprehended a person in connection with the shooting.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says the shooter appeared to have targeted specific victims in the bar.
Authorities said earlier a suspect was asked to leave the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County but returned and opened fire.
Officials have not released the identities of the people who died.
The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals.
Kenosha is about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, not far from the Wisconsin-Illinois border.