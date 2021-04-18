Wilmington landscaper speaks out on pine straw shortage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One Wilmington landscaper shares his concerns surrounding a pine straw shortage, as one of the busiest seasons for the landscaping business begins.

Salvador Carmona owner of Vista Landscaping in Wilmington says the shortage in pine straw is due to there not being enough workers to harvest the pine straw. Leaving landscapers like him, with less bales of pine straw available for yard projects as business begins to pick up.

“It’s the beginning of the season and there’s not enough,” said Salvador Carmona. “I mean, I’m struggling to find workers. Like, my guys have told me that other businesses, other companies, are reaching out just because they want laborers. Like, we’re all in the same boat. Like we’re suffering because of COVID, but you know there is a shortage, and the pine straw is one right now. It’s almost like a gold rush.”

Many other local industries have expressed concerns about taking a hit, due to not having enough workers.