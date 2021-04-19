Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd will make their closing arguments Monday.

Each side will be seeking to distill three weeks of testimony into a compelling argument that persuades jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.

For prosecutors, it’s that Derek Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd as he pinned him to the pavement for more than 9 minutes in a clear misuse of force. For the defense, it’s that Floyd died of a bad heart and made himself more vulnerable by abusing drugs and resisting officers.

The eventual verdict will come in a city and nation on edge over the outcome.