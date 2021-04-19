Brunswick Community College shoots for men’s basketball national title

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick Community College Dolphins have dribbled, passed and shot their way into the National Junior College Athletic Association (NCJAA) basketball tournament. The #24 seed Dolphins play their first game against #9 seed Trinity Valley (Athens, TX) Cardinals at 1pm EDT. Wilmington native Skyler Davies will play in the tournament, and one of his biggest fans will be there to cheer on the team. Dave Davies, who co-founded the Halo Hoops youth basketball league with his wife Leslie, will be at the game in Hutchinson, KS. He says the team is especially talented and deep this year. He also believes the Dolphins’ appearance in this national tournament will add to the prestige of the BCC basketball program, and help with next year’s recruiting efforts.

A live stream of the game is available for purchase through the tournament website: www.njcaa.org/network. Price are $10 for a one-day pass or $30 for a full tournament pass.