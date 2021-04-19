Currents of Care expands support to all cancer patients at NHRMC Zimmer Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to expand it’s help to more cancer patients, the NHRMC Foundation is building on the longstanding success of The Pink Ribbon Project with it’s new fundraising initiative, Currents of Care.

Community fundraisers and volunteers have raised thousands of dollars for women in the Cape Fear facing a breast cancer diagnosis, saving lives in the process.

- Advertisement -

Now, NHRMC Foundation is expanding New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s support of oncology services at Zimmer Cancer Center.

Patients at Zimmer Cancer Center are battling all types of cancer and have significant needs. Currents of Care will ensure that all patients are eligible for the medical, emotional and financial assistance, providing them with a constant flow of support throughout their cancer journey.

Dedicated to ensuring that every cancer patient in our community is eligible for individualized support, NHRMC Foundation is committed to raising $150,000 through the 2021 Currents of Care virtual fundraiser. This fundraising initiative launched March 11 and will offer our community several opportunities to make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families facing a cancer diagnosis.

Part of the Currents of Care are testimonials from cancer survivors including Sheila Boles and WWAY’s Randy Aldridge.

The program includes several learning and fundraising options. The 2021 Virtual Currents of Care Auction begins April 19 and runs until April 26.

You can bid on auction items by clicking here.

To learn more about the NHRMC Foundation or to donate click here.