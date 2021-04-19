‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end NC police chase

UNION COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A long and dramatic police chase in North Carolina ended after police corralled the suspect into a tight spot with the help of a man on a tractor.
Buzz Palmer was tilling his garden using his tractor Wednesday when a police chase came roaring down his gravel driveway.
“I knew when he came by that fence, we had a problem. That many police cars aren’t getting a donut truck or a ticket violator,” Palmer said.
The retired law enforcement diver threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into high gear and parked across the driveway to block the car from getting past him.
“I was gonna T-bone him. I put it in high gear, got my RPMs up and turned facing that way to block this, where he wasn’t coming through,” Palmer said.
The driver was able to maneuver around Palmer, so he chased after the car.