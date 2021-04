NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chair Julia Olson-Boseman and the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold the 2021 State of the County address on Monday.

It will be held at 9 a.m.

The address will be the first item on the board’s regular meeting agenda, and the community is invited to watch it virtually at NHCTV.com, on the county’s Facebook page, and on NHCTV’s cable stations: Spectrum channel 13 and Charter channel 5.