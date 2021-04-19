Walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations being offered in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in New Hanover County this week and some will not require you to sign up for an appointment.

WALK-UP PFIZER VACCINATION CLINICS

New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Public Health will be accepting COVID vaccine walk-ups, with no appointment needed, at their building located at 1650 Greenfield Street on Monday and Tuesday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the site between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Residents may still schedule a vaccine appointment at the Health and Human Services building online here, and anyone with an appointment will be given priority when arriving to the site.

APPOINTMENTS ALSO AVAILABLE

In addition to the Health and Human Services vaccine location, two other vaccine sites are open for appointments on Monday and Tuesday at the MLK Center and Independence Mall. These two locations require appointments and those can be made at here. All sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those 16 and older. Second-dose appointments will be made at the time of receiving the first-dose.

Anyone 16 years and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older, and the Moderna vaccine is approved for adults 18 and older. Health officials encourage residents to take advantage of the vaccine availability from New Hanover Public Health or another local vaccine provider. To stay up to date on local vaccination efforts and frequently asked questions, visit here.