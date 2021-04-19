Portion of Market Street to close for manhole replacement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A section of Market Street near downtown Wilmington will be closed starting late this week while crews replace a CFPUA manhole at the intersection with 14th Street.

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, all lanes of Market Street between 12th Street and 16th Street will be closed in both directions. The closure is expected to remain in place through 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 27.

While local traffic and on-street parking will be allowed between 12th and 14th streets and between 15th and 16th streets, the 1400 block of Market Street will be completely closed to allow a contractor for CFPUA to complete the manhole replacement.

Signage will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians around the work area. The work is not expected to impact any adjacent streets, which will remain open to allow drivers to detour around the work area.