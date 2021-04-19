SC governor, biz groups push for COVID liability protection

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is pushing state House members to approve a bill preventing lawsuits against businesses and other groups by people who contract COVID-19 as long as federal and state health guidelines were being followed.

Gov. Henry McMaster wrote House members on Monday saying the state’s business “should not be placed at future risk for following the recommended safety protocols which allowed them to operate and employ people during the pandemic.”

The House Judiciary Committee expects to consider the bill on Tuesday. Opponents include a trial lawyers group, which says businesses should never be given far-reaching immunity from responsibility for reckless behavior.

