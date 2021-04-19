South Carolina governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, four months after testing positive for the virus.

McMaster visited a CVS pharmacy in Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday morning to get the shot along with first lady Peggy McMaster. Both McMasters received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The couple both tested positive for coronavirus in December.

More than a quarter of eligible South Carolinians have completed their vaccinations since late last year. Vaccine providers across the state have administered shots to more than 1.6 million residents total.

All South Carolinians ages 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

