Travel increases in the United States

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Is the great American summer vacation back on this year? According to some travel agents, absolutely.

Travel is expected to grow by about 23 percent after last year’s 45 percent plummet.

Patricia Griffith, a Wilmington Cruise Planners travel agent said things are so busy, some resorts are already booked through June.

Griffith and other agents are getting calls daily with questions about COVID testing and quarantining. Many countries, like Mexico don’t require it, but tests are required when you come back home to the states.

“Travel within the U.S. of course you don’t have to have the COVID testing, and we’re seeing people want to go to the Keys,” said Griffith. “We’re seeing people wanting to go to Las Vegas, which has some wonderful rates right now.”

Travel spending within the United States is forecast to hit 760 billion dollars this year. That’s trending up from last year, but still less than 2019.