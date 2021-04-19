UNCW set to host five NCAA Tournament soccer games

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–The matchups have been set for the five NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championship early-round games scheduled next week at the UNCW Soccer Stadium.

UNCW, slated to host the games from Apr. 27-May 2, will welcome Ole Miss and Bowling Green to the Port City on Tuesday, Apr. 27, for a 6 p.m. women’s soccer first-round contest. Bowling Green earned an automatic berth into the field after winning the Mid-American Conference title, while Ole Miss is an at-large selection from the Southeastern Conference.

The action continues on Thursday, Apr. 29, when Milwaukee and St. Francis Brooklyn tangle in first-round men’s soccer action at 6 p.m. Both teams earned their entry after winning the Horizon League and Northeast Conference championships, respectively.

The winner of the Ole Miss-Bowling Green women’s game advances to the second round on Thursday, Apr. 30, for a 6 p.m. pairing with No. 8 national seed Southern California of the Pac-12 Conference. USC received an at-large entry to the 48-team field and is making its 19th appearance in the tournament.

A pair of men’s second round games are scheduled for Sunday, May 2. The winner of the Milwaukee-St. Francis Brooklyn game faces No. 3 national seed Indiana, while Maryland and Missouri Valley Conference champion Missouri State face each other in the other second round contest.

Ticket information for the games will be announced in the coming days.

2020 NCAA Division I Soccer Championship Schedule at UNCW