Community plans paddle out to honor NHCS teacher who died saving children from rip current

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A paddle out and beach gathering will be held this weekend for a New Hanover County teacher who died while rescuing two children from a rip current.

Kure Beach Police Department says two children were rescued from the water Sunday evening.

Jessica Embry, who was Ashley High School’s orchestra director, was one of the Good Samaritans that jumped into action to try and save the kids. Unfortunately, police say she became distressed while assisting. She was taken to shore and given CPR, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Friends told WWAY on Monday she loved her students and God.

To honor Embry’s life, the community is planning a paddle out and beach gathering on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kure Beach. It will take place at N. Avenue access, the same spot where Embry lost her life.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up in her memory. Embry’s brother tells WWAY that the money will go toward causes that were near and dear to Embry’s heart. Some of the organizations include the United Sound program, Nourish NC, Foster Pantry, along with Ugandan missions.