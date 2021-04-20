Emergency repair closes lane of Market Street at Porters Neck Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY NC (WWAY) — A turn lane of Market Street is temporarily closed at the intersection with Porters Neck Road, effective immediately due to a sinkhole.

The northbound right-turn lane of the 8200 block of Market Street onto Porters Neck Road is closed. Right turns onto Porters Neck Road can still be made from the rightmost northbound through-lane.

- Advertisement -

CFPUA crews are filling in the sinkhole Tuesday evening at the request of the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The closure will remain in place through the morning of Wednesday to allow CFPUA staff to ensure that no sewer infrastructure was damaged. Staff will determine at that time whether a continuation of the closure is needed.