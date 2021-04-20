Former officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ex-cop Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd death that stirred worldwide protests.

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The verdict was read late Tuesday afternoon.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Now, Cape Fear leaders are weighing in on the guilty verdict.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams released the following statement:

“As we look towards Minneapolis – communities across this country are responding to the verdict. I remain committed to leading a law enforcement agency that will continue to make necessary changes in the way we police and ensure that everyone is treated with compassion and dignity. We encourage you to pray for the men and women of our agency as we give you the best service possible. Thank you for your support as we work to make Wilmington a safe place for all.”

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo released this statement:

“This tragedy and this trial are etched into the soul of America. As a nation and as a community, the past months have proven a time of reckoning with injustices in our midst. In Wilmington, our history of 1898, the Wilmington 10, and the events of last summer have underscored the importance of healing and reconciliation. My hope is that we meet the moment by redoubling our efforts to make this a more just and equitable community, and transform this tragic episode into lasting positive change.”