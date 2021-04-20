Legislature inviting NC Gov. Cooper to give biennial address

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give his “State of the State” speech to a joint session of the General Assembly next week.

Spokespeople for Cooper and top Republican legislative leaders confirmed on Monday that plans are in place for the governor to deliver the biennial address at 7 p.m. April 26 in the House chamber.

The address is usually given in February or March of odd-numbered years, but things are different this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will mark Cooper’s third State of the State address and first since he got reelected in November.