Man killed in early morning car crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was killed in a crash just after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, it happened in the 1200 block of Market St.

Police say a 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Market St. when the driver lost control of the car.

The car then struck a fire hydrant and a tree. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say there was only one vehicle involved.

The driver, James Antwain Rogers, 37 was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.